1 injured in shooting at Johnson County home

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a wife Tuesday night in White River Township.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and White River Fire Department were in the 700 block of Leisure Lane in the Carefree North addition about 9:40 p.m., according to an email from Sheriff Doug Cox. A shooting has taken place at a residence, he said.

The sheriff said a husband and wife argued and a firearm discharged and struck the female. She was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was able to speak with arriving deputies before being transported, he said.

Investigators planned to interview the husband, and a determination of any possible criminal charges will occur, the sheriff said.

Additional details were not immediately available.