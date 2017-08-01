Agreement reached in battery at a Ball State frat

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Michigan City man has admitted his guilt in the battery of a female in a fraternity house of Ball State University last year.

In exchange, Ryan Smith will not face further prosecution if he follows a yearlong agreement with the Delaware County prosecutor. The deal was struck with Prosecutor Eric Hoffman on July 3, according to court documents supplied by him.

The Muncie Star Press reports university police initially reported Smith attacked a female student in the basement of Phi Sigma Kappa, 904 W. Riverside Ave., on Oct. 22. Smith was 19 at the time.

The victim reported she was dancing when “a random guy grabbed her belt loops on her pants (and) pulled her backwards and up against his body,” according to the Star Press.

The agreement, in part, calls for Smith to pay court fees totaling $330, have no contact with the female, not violate the law in any way and to “maintain employment or course of study toward higher education and support all dependents as required by law.”

If Smith follows the agreement, it says, the charge against him will be dismissed.