Alleged gang leader won’t receive jail time after plea deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An man who has been accused of leading a murderous gang in Indianapolis won’t be headed behind bars after a plea deal.

Richard Grundy III reached a plea agreement on Tuesday morning, agreeing to plea guilty to dealing marijuana, a class C felony.

Charges dismissed against Grundy following the plea deal include conspiracy to deal marijuana, corrupt business influence, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal gang activity.

Grundy received a sentence of six years. However, 1,144 days were credited to him for time served and good time credit, with the remaining days suspended. He was also placed on non-reporting probation for two years.

The deal could be pulled if Grundy has new charges brought up, he misses a court appearance, a victim or law enforcement disagrees with the deal or if new information on the case appears.

He is set to be sentenced on September 21.

Three additional charges of conspiracy to commit murder were dismissed in June.

When charges were filed in 2015, investigators said the “Grundy crew” had been linked to seven homicides and that the United States Postal Service had intercepted hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

Ten more people were charged in the case, including Grundy’s father.

Grundy and John Means also faced murder charges in a 2014 case. Grundy had those charges dismissed when it was revealed a witness had been lying about her identity. Investigators had alleged Grundy paid Means to kill four men in early 2014.

On July 20, Grundy was one of three people shot at a funeral. The funeral was for Jasmine Moore, a woman that had been shot and killed days earlier.