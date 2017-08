(WISH) — Online retailer Amazon is under investigation for potential violations of Iran sanctions.

Amazon said it sold “consumer goods” worth about $300 to a person who was suspected of terrorist activity.

In addition, the company admitted to selling “consumer products” worth about $24,000 to an Iranian embassy in another country and $8,000 to individuals suspected of working for Iraninan embassies in various other countries.

