Body of missing man found under home, electrocuted in northern Indiana

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Fremont man missing for more than a week was found under a mobile home on his property, apparently electrocuted.

Derrick E. Church, 35, was reported missing on July 20 after friends and family lost contact with him. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Church was last seen walking to his home in the 3800 block of East Peachy Road in rural Fremont Township from a neighbor’s house.

On Friday, then, sheriff’s deputies were called just after 6 a.m. to Church’s Peachy Road property on a report that a body had been found. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived to find Church’s body under a mobile home on the property.

Detectives found that Church had crawled under the home with a live electrical wire to likely make repairs to the home. At some point, Church was likely electrocuted, the sheriff’s office said.

Police do not suspect foul play.