Check out cool cars while granting the wishes of local children

Calling all car enthusiasts and car collectors! Enjoy seeing a unique display of automobiles, sample amazing food and do all of this while helping grant the wishes of local children. It’s all a part of the third annual Fuelicious: A Celebration of Wheels and Wishes, at Lucas Estate on Friday, August 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

John Leonard, Chairman of Fuelicious, tells us more:

Fuelicious: A Celebration of Wheels and Wishes is an exclusive evening of relaxed elegance and social interaction featuring 50 distinct collector cars on the grounds of the Lucas Estate. Fuelicious benefits Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, a local wish granting organization. Guests will enjoy 50 collector and enthusiast, original, concours-quality automobiles, appetizers and food buffet, music and auction.

Fuelicious boasts an atmosphere of relaxed elegance and features an array of innovative and distinct heavy hors d’oeuvres,and desserts created by Chef Anthony Puma. Guests can also enjoy an open bar areas for showcasing Patron Spirits mixed drinks. In addition to beautiful cars, Fuelicious will highlight a live photo shoot on the grounds of the Lucas Estate by recognized photographer Anthony Ross Tyler.

Tables of ten are still available online at www.Fuelicious.com for $2500 each. Beginning July 15th, a limited number of individual tickets will be available online for $300 each.

About Indiana Children’s Wish Fund:

Indiana Children’s Wish Fund was established in 1984 and grants wishes to Indiana children who suffer from a life-threatening or terminal illness. Wishes granted have included; trips to Disney, home computers, shopping sprees and much more. To date, Indiana Children’s Wish Fund has granted over 3,300 wishes to Indiana children.

PROMO CODE: If you’d like to purchase a ticket to Fuelicious, receive a 20% discount online by entering the PROMO CODE: WishTV.

Fuelicious, visit www.Fuelicious.com. To reserve a table or become a sponsor, visit: www.indywish.org or call Indiana Children’s Wish Fund offices at 317.913.9474.