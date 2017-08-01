Community Health and Walgreens partner for new community clinics

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Everyone knows what it is like to wake up sick and have to miss school or work. That is why there are two groups at work to keep you healthy and help when you get sick.

Community Health Network and Walgreens have partnered and opened 12 new clinics within the greater Indianapolis area.

The clinics are able to treat minor illnesses and injuries. With school back in session, children may need to get a school physical, shots, or just a checkup.

“This actually affords our patients better accessibility to care. It’s affordable, it’s convenient, and it’s in their neighborhoods,” said Community Health Network Nurse Practitioner Kate Braun.

The clinics are staffed and operated by certified Nurse Practitioner and Physician’s Assistants. Clinics opened in June but the grand opening celebration for 12 new clinics will be held Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. inside the Beech Grove Community Clinic at Walgreens.