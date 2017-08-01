Family-friendly Ice Cream Social in Irvington

Ice cream, ice cream, who wants ice cream?! Check out how you can be a part of the Ice Cream Social in Irvington this Sunday!

Ice Cream Social

Sunday, Bona Thompson Memorial Center, 12-4 p.m.

Irvington Historical Society Address: 5350 University Avenue Hours: Wed (1-3) and Saturday/ Sunday (1-4) or by apt. Web site: http://www.irvingtonhistorical.info/home.html ( includes calendar of events) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Irvington-Historical-Society-163201747072161/ (without #’s you will pull up New York) Founded 1964 mission is to preserve Irvington’s history and utilize that history in the present. Bona Thompson. Home to IHS and its archive. Served as the library for Butler University from 1904 -1928. Currently, used for exhibits, lectures and musical entertainment. Obtained and renovated by IHS in 1999. Run totally by volunteers.

Ice Cream Social, Sunday Aug 6th. Noon to 4. Over 50 years. Irvington block party where we close a section of Downey Avenue and take over the street. Goal: Have fun, build community, enjoy the last of summer, and support the Irv. Historical Society

Entertainment – free White River Jazz Band Museum is open. Shopping Sidewalk artist (replica of Andrea’s box)



Entertainment -fundraiser Food from our community members: Sundae’s, Simply Divine, Rock Cola Cafe Vintage market from Eclective Carnival game

Current Exhibits open until Oct 1. Surpassing Adversity: The Japanese American Journey celebrates the resilience of the Japanese Americans sent to internment camps throughout the West during World War II. Additional associated events: lectures, movies and a wood carving class (Aug 26). Family Trees: Discovery your History provides tips on how to begin or expand your own family tree. Plus, learn about some of the Irvington connections for other area families. Additional associated events: presentation on how to identify and care for your photos and an opportunity to digitize photos (Aug 20). Will be opportunity to learn about on-line services. Pan Am Games, 30 th Anniversary celebrates the local volunteers who made the Pan Am Games a turning point in Indianapolis history. Additional events are in the planning stage…possibly a reunion of volunteers/ performers. Items from each exhibit: Surpassing. Carved birds, photos Family Tree. Calligraphy tree, Military shadow box, Askren pictures Pan Am Games. Amigo, soccer ball, poster of opening ceremony Ice Cream Social. Ice cream, cupcakes, Choc-Ola. Andrea’s box. What is next? Concert – Russian Classics , Sept 10 Part of the Irvington Summer Music Series Andrea Light exhibit Sept 28 – Exhibits going up for Halloween :Pleasant Run Run – the Garry Petersen Collection;

The Devil in the Circle City: a Mystery Unravels. Oct 7th Halloween Festival Silent Auction , Oct 23 Halloween Festival Seance and Tarot Reading , Oct 24 I HS Holiday Fair , Nov 17 -18.



