Family-friendly Ice Cream Social in Irvington

Ice cream, ice cream, who wants ice cream?! Check out how you can be a part of the Ice Cream Social in Irvington this Sunday!
Ice Cream Social
Sunday, Bona Thompson Memorial Center, 12-4 p.m.
- Irvington Historical Society
- Address: 5350 University Avenue
- Hours: Wed (1-3) and Saturday/ Sunday (1-4) or by apt.
- Web site: http://www.irvingtonhistorical.info/home.html ( includes calendar of events)
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Irvington-Historical-Society-163201747072161/ (without #’s you will pull up New York)
- Founded 1964 mission is to preserve Irvington’s history and utilize that history in the present.
- Bona Thompson. Home to IHS and its archive. Served as the library for Butler University from 1904 -1928. Currently, used for exhibits, lectures and musical entertainment.
- Obtained and renovated by IHS in 1999.
- Run totally by volunteers.
- Ice Cream Social, Sunday Aug 6th. Noon to 4.
- Over 50 years.
- Irvington block party where we close a section of Downey Avenue and take over the street.
- Goal: Have fun, build community, enjoy the last of summer, and support the Irv. Historical Society
- Entertainment – free
- White River Jazz Band
- Museum is open.
- Shopping
- Sidewalk artist (replica of Andrea’s box)
- Entertainment -fundraiser
- Food from our community members: Sundae’s, Simply Divine, Rock Cola Cafe
- Vintage market from Eclective
- Carnival game
- Current Exhibits open until Oct 1.
- Surpassing Adversity: The Japanese American Journeycelebrates the resilience of the Japanese Americans sent to internment camps throughout the West during World War II. Additional associated events: lectures, movies and a wood carving class (Aug 26).
- Family Trees: Discovery your Historyprovides tips on how to begin or expand your own family tree. Plus, learn about some of the Irvington connections for other area families. Additional associated events: presentation on how to identify and care for your photos and an opportunity to digitize photos (Aug 20). Will be opportunity to learn about on-line services.
- Pan Am Games, 30thAnniversarycelebrates the local volunteers who made the Pan Am Games a turning point in Indianapolis history. Additional events are in the planning stage…possibly a reunion of volunteers/ performers.
- Items from each exhibit:
- Surpassing. Carved birds, photos
- Family Tree. Calligraphy tree, Military shadow box, Askren pictures
- Pan Am Games. Amigo, soccer ball, poster of opening ceremony
- Ice Cream Social. Ice cream, cupcakes, Choc-Ola. Andrea’s box.
- What is next?
- Concert – Russian Classics, Sept 10 Part of the Irvington Summer Music Series
- Andrea Light exhibit Sept 28 –
- Exhibits going up for Halloween:Pleasant Run Run – the Garry Petersen Collection;
The Devil in the Circle City: a Mystery Unravels. Oct 7th
- Halloween Festival Silent Auction, Oct 23
- Halloween Festival Seance and Tarot Reading, Oct 24
- IHS Holiday Fair, Nov 17 -18.
