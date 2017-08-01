Flag ceremony opens visitation for IMPD Deputy Chief Waters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Authorities held a flag presentation to open Tuesday’s visitation for Jim Waters, who was a chief deputy with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Waters died Thursday at IU Health Methodist Hospital. He sustained injuries July 23 when a semitractor-trailer rear-ended his unmarked police cruiser. He had stopped in the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 in Plainfield to remove debris from the road.

Waters spent 27 years with IMPD. He started as an officer and later became a detective. He worked in the vice unit and became a commander before reaching the level as the second in charge of IMPD.

Waters’ visitation will conclude at 8 p.m. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

#InMemory: We will miss Deputy Chief James (Jim) Waters, as we mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/G5CoWf329v — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 1, 2017