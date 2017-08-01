How toys and play complement and enhance schoolwork

From their earliest days, one of the most important ways children engage in their world is through play. From basic academics to developing cognitive and social skills, play is a child’s work, and it’s the exploratory and experiential nature allows kids to reinforce and use what they’re learning in school and at home. Toys are an important part of these processes, and choosing toys that will support them is important to parents, particularly as the start of the school year approaches.

Who better to provide insight into the value of play as a learning tool than the TTPM.com (Toys, Tots, Pets & More) director of content and the one and only Toy Guy, CHRIS BYRNE? As a researcher, historian and writer on toys and child development, you could say Chris “knows his toys!” Take a listen, as he chats with Tracy about how finding the “right” toy could make all the difference.

MORE ABOUT CHRIS BYRNE

As EVP and director of content and one of the spokespeople for TTPM and a partner in its parent company aNb Media, LLC Chris brings more than 30 years of industry experience in the toy industry to his role. At TTPM, Chris oversees the toy review process and the editorial team, bringing his knowledge of toys, education and child development to his role. Chris is widely published on the topic of toys and family life and in addition to his work with TTPM, he is editor-at-large for the trade publications Toys & Family Entertainment and Royalties. He is also featured in the upcoming Netflix series, The Toys That Made Us as a toy historian. His book on the most popular toys from the 1950s to the 1980s, Toy Time gives the background on some of the all-time classic toys.

Chris is extensively quoted in the media and appears regularly on local and national television commenting on toys and demonstrating new products. His media appearances reached more than 200 million consumers in 2016 in just a three-month period. He has appeared on “Live! With Kelly,” “Marie” with Marie Osmond, “Oprah, “Soap Talk,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The CBS Evening News,” “ABC Nightly News,” “Fox & Friends,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Day New York,” CNBC, CNNfn, MSNBC, ABC, “The Motley Fool,” National Public Radio, Bloomberg Television and Radio, and on countless other national and local market business and consumer programs around the country and internationally.