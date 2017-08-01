Indiana Senate leader appoints 2 to alcohol commission

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The leader of the Indiana Senate is appointing two men to a commission considering ways to revamp the state’s restrictive alcohol laws.

Fort Wayne Republican David Long announced this week the appointments of Terry J. Bauer and Keith Byers.

Bauer is a retired Indiana Excise Police lieutenant whose duties included auditing alcohol sales licenses. He is a Terre Haute native. Byers is a prominent Fort Wayne business leader, who ran a company called Automotive Color for more than 30 years.

The Alcohol Code Revision Commission is slated to meet over the next two years to review Indiana’s alcohol laws, some of which date to prohibition.

The commission is expected to make recommendations to lawmakers that could include changes to the Sunday alcohol sales ban and restrictions on cold beer sales.