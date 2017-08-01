Man formally charged for shooting death of Southport officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man now faces a charge of murder following the July 27 shooting of a police officer.

Jason Brown has been officially charged with murder in connection to the shooting of Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan. He also faces a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in the case.

Brown was initially scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, but was later rescheduled to August 3 due to the injuries he sustained.

Brown remains hospitalized and has not booked in the Marion County Jail due to his injuries, so a mugshot for Brown is not yet available. A mugshot for a past drug case in Hendricks County is also not available.

Court documents state that Brown shot Lt. Allan 14 times after Allan approached his overturned vehicle to help after a crash. Brown’s vehicle was inverted and in a yard. Officials are still unsure on the motive to the shooting.

Brown was later hospitalized after another officer shot him following Allan’s shooting. Two officers, one from Homecroft and the other an off-duty Johnson County reserve deputy, fired weapons at Brown.

Allan was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.