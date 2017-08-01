Man suspected in Indiana officer’s killing due in court

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man suspected in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Indianapolis is due in court as prosecutors weigh formal charges in the case.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jason Brown remains held without bond on suspicion of murder in Thursday’s killing of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Indianapolis police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams says Brown was expected to be moved from a hospital to Marion County’s jail for his initial hearing Tuesday.

Brown was hospitalized after another officer shot him following Allan’s shooting. He has not been formally charged.

An affidavit filed Friday says Brown was “hysterical” and dangling upside down in his overturned car as Allan approached to help after Brown’s speeding car overturned.

It says Brown opened fire on Allan, who suffered 14 gunshot wounds.