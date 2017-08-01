Officials respond after 3 reportedly struck by lightning on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon according

It happened in the area of North College Avenue just south of 73rd Street.

There isn’t yet any word on the condition of the victims, but there was a police run that one of the victims went into cardiac arrest.

All three victims are being transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

A Severe Weather Alert was issued just after the incident for Hamilton County until 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.