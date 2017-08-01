Residents celebrate National Night Out on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents, officers, and children showed up for National Night Out at Washington Park.

The annual event celebrates the partnership between police and the community.

The northeast side community has seen a lot of momentum. In that part of the city is top-rated Tindley Accelerated Schools, a new YMCA, and new Save-A-Lot.

However, the momentum met a bump in the road after the Forest Manor Community Center shut its doors.

The neighborhood center, has been around since 1973. Over the years, residents have depended on resources from the center.

Despite the loss, residents remain optimistic that some of the groups already in the area will fill the void.

“It is unfortunate, we lost a 42-year institution. That presents an opportunity for other groups who have been out here planting seeds to get the support to grow and flourish,” said Darrin Orr, Chairman United Northeast Community Development Corporation.