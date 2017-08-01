Several communities to celebrate, recognize National Night Out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several central Indiana communities will be celebrating National Night Out on Aug. 1.

National Night Out is an annual celebration of community safety and crime prevention held across America. The campaign is designed to promote and build better relationships between the local community, police departments, and fire departments.

IMPD Chief Roach encouraged those in and around Indianapolis to come out and enjoy a great time with officers.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity to meet those that serve daily and enjoy fellowship with officers and community members alike.” said Roach. “We look forward to another peaceful evening filled with laughter and joy, especially in light of recent incidents that have fallen upon communities within Indianapolis. We are grateful for the community support and we look forward to building upon those relationships for years to come.”

The following is a list of communities in the area participating in National Night Out: