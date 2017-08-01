Southport, Homecroft National Night Out to honor Lt. Allan

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Five days after the shooting death of Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan, officers across the country are gathering with their communities to discuss police relations and area safety.

National Night Out (NNO) began in 1984 as neighborhood front porch vigils and has evolved into an interactive festival-style atmosphere where police officers can meet and greet their community members, and communities can show support for their police departments. According to the National Association of Town Watch, the parent group for NNO, 38 million people in 16,000 communities take part in National Night Out.

In accordance with the nationally designated NNO day, Southport Police Department and the Town of Homecroft are holding their events in the shadow of Lt. Allan’s shocking death. To honor him as they continue the NNO tradition, both groups have special events planned.

Southport PD’s National Night Out is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the police department (6901 Derbyshire Road) and adjacent park and pavilion.

Officers say beginning at 5:30, the group will hold a memorial for Lt. Allan, including a moment of silence, remembrance and prayer from a police chaplain. Lt. Allan’s squad car remains on display, covered in flowers, teddy bears, posters and hand-written notes from community members and area police departments.

Following the memorial service, the NNO will host several youth activities including a scavenger hunt, fingerprinting and a bounce house. The department will also continue the tradition of “Dunk a Cop” with Lt. Allan’s father stepping in his son’s place in the tank. Attendees can also meet “Justice,” the PD’s mascot, learn about Southport PD programs and public safety and enjoy food catered by local restaurants.

In Homecroft, National Night out is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the lawn in front of Homecroft Elementary School (1400 East Tulip Drive). Officers say they’ll hold a moment of silence for Lt. Allan and his service to their community. Officers have also organized several activities for the community, including a water balloon toss with police, games and safety demonstrations, as well as hot dogs and snacks.

Attendees at both events will have the opportunity to donate to Lt. Allan’s family or purchase a police support decal on a donation basis. Homecroft resident Ronnie Roessler and several neighbors have organized the design and printing of the decals. Roessler says his first 300 decals sold very quickly in both Homecroft and Southport, and he has raised or received pledges for more than $1,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Other fundraisers are underway, including a t-shirt and decal sale from Indiana Going Blue. Find those items at this link.