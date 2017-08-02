2 men, juvenile arrested after mobile meth lab discovered

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday after police found a mobile meth lab inside a vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Warsaw Police went to an address inside the Westhaven Estates mobile home park on Warsaw’s west side. When officers arrived, they found meth-making items and a mobile meth lab inside a vehicle parked outside of one of the homes, according to Warsaw Police.

52-year-old Robert Alan Nelson Jr. of Elkhart was arrested on felony charges of Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession of Precursors, Corrupt Business Influence, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Ryan James McBride, 24, of LaGrange was arrested on felony charges of Corrupt Business Influence, Possession of Precursors, Theft, and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Police said the investigation also led to an unnamed boy being detained in the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities dismantled and disposed of the meth lab.