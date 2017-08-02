Accused cop killer remains hospitalized; due in court Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of murdering a Southport police officer is still hospitalized as of Thursday morning.

While he has been formally charged in the case, he is yet to make a court appearance or be booked into jail.

Here is the latest on the murder of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan and the case against Jason Brown.

The latest in the case

Brown was formally charged with murder on Tuesday by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. He also faces a drug charge as investigators found a 1-quart bag containing 13 smaller baggies believed to contain marijuana while searching his vehicle after the shooting.

Brown, 28, was shot in the cheek, clavicle and arm in an exchange with officers on July 27. Brown was supposed to be in court Tuesday but was unable to appear due to his injuries. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

His initial appearance has been rescheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. Due to him being held in Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, a mugshot in this case has not been released.

The new documents shed little light on why Brown began firing.

A passenger in Brown’s vehicle was questioned and released by investigators. Since he has not been charged, 24-Hour News 8 is not naming him. Attempts by 24-Hour News 8 to interview him have been unsuccessful.

Allan, 38, was killed while responding to a crash involving Brown’s vehicle. His vehicle was upside down in a yard when Allan arrived. While trying to remove Brown from the vehicle, Allan was shot repeatedly. Filings allege that Allan had 14 gunshot wounds from Brown’s Springfield XDM-9, a 9 mm semi-automatic gun.

Allan, who had been with the Southport Police Department for six years, is the first Southport officer to be killed in the line of duty. He is set to be laid to rest on Saturday.

Investigators release past mugshot

On Wednesday morning, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has released a past mugshot of Brown from a 2013 drug case. 24-Hour News 8 had requested the mugshot the morning after the shooting but were told a mugshot was not with his book-in record. The county’s IT department was able to locate it after continuing to search.

HCSO said the mugshot is from 2014. Brown was found guilty in July 2014 and received 30 days in county jail for a class A misdemeanor drug offense. The prosecutor said that Brown did not meet terms of a conditional discharge, leading to the jail sentence. Court documents filed in Hendricks County indicate that Brown was pulled over for dark tint on his windows, then admitted to smoking and possessing spice.