Chef Neal Brown mixes up a special cocktail for Sipping on the Prairie

Enjoy a taste of summer music and cool off with a new signature cocktail at this year’s Symphony on the Prairie series. The Libertine’s Neal Brown and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Kristin Cutler share more:

Ind. Symphony Orchestra, renowned local chef offer a taste of summer music with new signature cocktail

Cool off with The Impresario as Symphony on the Prairie series continues

WHAT: A tradition after more than 35 years, the 2017 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie series offers the best value in central Indiana for outdoor music and entertainment. As the series continues through Labor Day weekend, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is partnering with renowned Indianapolis Chef Neal Brown to create The Impresario, a signature cocktail to evoke the carefree essence of summertime and outdoor music.

TRY IT: Symphony on the Prairie patrons are encouraged to BYOB – Be Your Own Bartender! Guests can bring their own food, drinks (including alcohol), lawn chairs and blankets to all shows. The Impresario recipe can be found online at indianapolissymphony.org, and the drink will also be served at The Libertine for a limited time.

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:

Just the Hits: 20 Years of Doo-Wop Classics

July 21-22, 8 p.m.

July 21-22, 8 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy*

July 28-29, 8 p.m.

July 28-29, 8 p.m. The Beach Boys*

August 4-5, 8 p.m.

August 4-5, 8 p.m. Classical Mystery Tour: Music of the Beatles*

August 11-12, 8 p.m.

August 11-12, 8 p.m. Rumours: The Fleetwood Mac Experience*

August 18-19, 8 p.m.

August 18-19, 8 p.m. Who’s Bad: The Music of Michael Jackson*

August 25-26, 8 p.m.

August 25-26, 8 p.m. Purple Veins: The Essential Prince Tribute Band*

August 31-September 1, 8 p.m.

August 31-September 1, 8 p.m. Zoso: The Music of Led Zeppelin*

September 2-3, 8 p.m.

*The ISO does not perform on these concerts

WHERE: Conner Prairie Amphitheatre | 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now at Indianapolissymphony.org, the ISO Box Office, or at Central Indiana Kroger locations.

ABOUT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE:

Experience the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and many other musical guests each weekend at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre. It’s the perfect place to meet friends, family, and even large groups for a fun night out. Bring food and drinks or purchase concessions on site. Buy a table by the stage or bring a blanket for the lawn. For more information visit IndianapolisSymphony.org.

The Impresario

1 oz Reyka Vodka

1 oz Cynar

1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

2-3 oz of Q (brand) Soda depending on the size of your glass.

Combine Reyka Vodka, Cynar and Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice in a Collins glass. Add ice to the top and then immediately pour over the Q Soda to the top.

Add a half wheel of grapefruit and Mint sprig as garnish.

To batch:

Combine 4 oz. of each of the spirits in a large bottle. Mix well. When ready to serve, pour 3oz into your glass and build as above. Will make four cocktails for friends and family.