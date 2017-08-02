Human remains found near Greenwood airport

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A man found human remains Thursday near the airport that may be his 30-year-old son’s, police said.

The man had been looking for his son for five weeks, but had not reported to police that his son was missing, said Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth. The Johnson County coroner collected the remains and will determine a cause of death and whether they are the son’s.

No foul play is suspected, Fillenwarth said, but police have opened a death investigation.

The remains were found about 2:45 p.m. near Indy South Greenwood Airport, southeast of County Line Road and Emerson Avenue, police said.