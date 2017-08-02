IMPD Chief Deputy Waters funeral service to be held today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of people are expected to fill Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday to honor Deputy Chief Jim Waters.

Family, friends and many people who didn’t even know Waters, but want to pay their respects to the Waters, are expected to attend.

Community members and other members of the force showed up to pay their respects at Water’s visitation.

One friend said Waters made you feel like the most important person on Earth when he spoke to you because he genuinely cared.

Waters had served on IMPD for 27 years. He started as an officer, then detective and worked his way up to second in command as deputy chief. Before Tuesday’s visitation, there was a private ceremony for IMPD and the Waters family at Crown Hill.