Indiana man found dead in crawl space was electrocuted

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northeastern Indiana man whose body was found in his home’s crawl space more than a week after he was reported missing had died after being electrocuted.

Thirty-five-year-old Derrick E. Church’s body was found in his Fremont home’s crawl space July 28, eight days after he was reported missing in the community about 50 miles north of Fort Wayne.

The (Angola) Herald-Republican reports Steuben County officials announced Tuesday that investigators determined that Church had crawled under his modular-type home with a live electrical wire while apparently making repairs.

Deputy Coroner Rodney Snyder says at autopsy determined Church died from accidental electrocution. Foul play has been ruled out.

Church’s body was identified through dental records.