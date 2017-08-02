Johnson County man arrested in wife’s shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (The Daily Journal) — A Center Grove area man was arrested after his wife was shot during an argument at their home overnight.

Stephen B. Keck, 45, was arrested on a charge of criminal recklessness.

Keck told investigators he and his wife had been arguing about money and he grabbed a gun, and was considering harming himself. While he was holding the gun, it went off, shooting his wife in the neck, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said.

The woman was on the couch, bleeding heavily when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the 700 block of Leisure Lane in the Carefree neighborhood. Deputies applied pressure to try to stop the bleeding until emergency workers arrived, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office report. The deputy continuously talked to the woman to keep her awake, the report said.

The woman was then taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Investigators have spoken to her, and she has told them she believes the shooting was an accident, Cox said.

A child in the home told police he was in the bathroom and heard a gunshot and saw his mother on the couch, the report said.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

He was held at the Johnson County jail on $3,300 bond.