Muncie cancels school to review ‘transportation plans’

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie Community Schools faced problems Wednesday with its bus service and, as a result, canceled the second day of the new year on Thurdsay.

The announcement came in a tweet at 7:22 p.m., although it was also communicated by text to parents and by Facebook.

The cancellation of school comes as the district faces financial issues with the help of emergency manager.

The tweet read:

MCS will be CLOSED tomorrow,Thursday, August 3rd. We will review our transportation plans to ensure we are able to avoid the today’s issues

A statement from Ana Maria Pichardo, the district’s director of communications, said:

Muncie Community Schools will be CLOSED tomorrow,Thursday, August 3rd. The MCS staff, together with our transportation company and others, will review our transportation plans to ensure we are able to avoid the issues which were experienced today. Instructional staff will need not report. School year administrative and clerical staff will report at their normal times. Twelve month employees will report as usual. MCS sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience. An update on the status of bus routes will be provided at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The announcement comes as the Muncie School Board prepares Thursday to host a public meeting to interview five finalists to serve on its board starting in 2018.

Megan Sanctorum will have reports on the bus problems Muncie faced today at 10 and 11 p.m. on 24-Hour News 8.