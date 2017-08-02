Must-have products for National Men’s Grooming Day

For some people, the thought of discussing the essentials of male grooming can be a humorous topic. For a person like lifestyle and entertainment expert Josh McBride, it’s one of his life-long goals to help men improve their appearance. McBride believes that in modern society it’s not acceptable to become scruffy, smelly and ungroomed.

So, today on Indy Style, Josh gets people ready for NATIONAL MEN’S GROOMING DAY, which this year is August 18th! He shares some timely tips to encourage males everywhere to purchase and employ grooming items, and to proactively manage their appearance. Whether you’re a lumberjack or a hipster, you’ll learn some essential tips for good grooming.

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: McBride is a multifaceted lifestyle expert and television host, regularly appearing on The Today Show, HLN, OK!TV, Good Day NY, PIX11 NY and more. He has extensive knowledge of the fashion world having worked at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week with top designers such as Vivienne Tam and Zang Toi, and currently has his own blog – joshmcbrideworld.com/blog/ . A fixture at red carpet events, Josh has interviewed celebs like Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Jessica Parker, Adam Sandler, Heidi Klum, etc.

To learn more, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CARMEX, TAPOUT BODY SPRAYS, WRINKLES SCHMINKLES, ESQUIRE MEN’S GROOMING