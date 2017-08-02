Ten Minute or Less DIY Facial

Busy moms know… “me” time is limited! So Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Rochelle Jacobs shares her own DIY facial that she used to do once the little ones were asleep! Rochelle says you can do this in 10 minutes or less! Any product listed below can be replaced with your favorite current regiment EXCEPT for the masque. She also highly suggests the Neroli Hydrating Mist as the sensorial part of this DIY facial, saying it’s an important element for true inner and outer transformation!

Step 1: Cleanse – Rochelle Recommends Creamy Cranberry Cleanser

“Gently massage a tablespoon of Creamy Cranberry Cleanser, or similar, over entire face; soak your washcloth in warm water and gently remove cleanser; rinse washcloth with warm water and place the washcloth a 1/2 inch away from your face, or, if you are like me, you will just leave on your face up to a minute. This is the ‘steamer’ equivalent!”

Step 2: Tone – Rochelle Recommends Neroli Hydrating Mist

“Immediately spray a very generous amount of Neroli Hydrating Mist, or similar, all over face and neck.”

Step 3: Eye Care – Rochelle Recommends Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye *Rochelle will bring several additional products with her to show variety*

“Using your ring finger and gently tap product under the eye orbital (do not rub or use on lids – it will ‘travel’ on its own).”

Step 4: Masque – Rochelle Recommends Papaya Purifying Enzyme Masque

“Gently massage a quarter amount of the Papaya Purifying Enzyme Masque, or similar, as you would a moisturizer. Let it dissolve into your skin and will look ‘wet’ for a minute. Leave on overnight. Note: if you have any impurities hiding under your skin, this masque may bring them to the surface, but with repeated use, those impurities will be gone!”

Step 5: Lip Care – Rochelle Recommends Dermalogica Nightly Lip Treatment

“Apply a generous amount of this nightly lip treatment, or similar, for hydrating lip therapy.”

Step 6: “Go to sleep and wake to radiant, glowing and beautiful skin!”

OPTIONAL: 5-minute next morning follow up, if you are showering before greeting your sleeping angels!

Step 1: Tone – Rochelle Recommends Neroli Hydrating Mist

“Before getting out of bed, immediately spray Neroli Hydrating Mist, or similar, and then head to the bathroom.”

Step 2: Hydrating Masque – Rochelle Recommends Cranberry Pomegranate Moisture Masque

“Gently massage desired amount of Cranberry Pomegranate Moisture Masque, or similar, over entire face or areas of typical dehydration; then do whatever you do before hopping into the shower for at least a minute. Enter shower as normal and avoid getting the face wet for at least another minute, allowing the steam of the shower to help the masque do its job, then follow with your usual regiment (including cleansing face).”

To learn more, visit:

www.junejacobs.com

https://www.facebook.com/JuneJacobsSpaCollection

@junejacobsspa