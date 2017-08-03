2 new ways to cook up Indiana corn

Indiana corn is sweeter than ever right now… that’s because it’s in abundance AND there are so many options on how to eat it! Capital City Kitchen’s Valerie Vanderpool shares some delicious recipes:

Recipes:

Roasted Corn with Miso Mayo + Smoked Salt Poached Corn with Cilantro Pesto + Queso Fresco

Roasted Corn with Miso Mayo + Smoked Salt

(makes 4 servings + left over mayo)

1 cup best quality mayo (we love Duke’s)

2 Tablespoons miso (red is best)

2 teaspoons coconut aminos (we got this from Trader Joe’s)

4 ears fresh corn, shucked + silks removed

olive oil

smoked salt, to taste

fresh chives for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, whisk together mayo, miso and coconut aminos, until well-incorporated. Set aside.

Place ears of corn on a parchment-sheet tray. Rub with a small amount of olive oil to coat them.

Roast for 10 minutes; remove and spread about 2 Tablespoons mayo evenly along the top of each corn cob. Return to oven

and roast for 10-15 more minutes, until mayo is bubbly.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with smoked salt to taste; garnish with chives.

Poached Corn with Cilantro Pesto

(serves 4 + leftover Cilantro Pesto)

Ingredients

2 cups packed cilantro leaves

½ cup pistachios

1 clove garlic, peeled + smashed

juice of 1 small lime

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon fresh black pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup fruity olive oil, divided

4 ears fresh corn, shucked + silks removed

small handful of kosher salt for water

1 cup crumbled queso fresco

Directions

Place cilantro, pistachios, garlic, lime juice, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and ½ cup of the olive oil in a mortar and pestle or molcajete and pulverize into a paste. Pour in remaining olive oil and stir to combine.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Turn off heat and immediately add the shucked corn.

Cover and let sit for 5 minutes.

Remove ears, draining as much water as possible.

Place on a platter and smear as much of the pesto as desired on them, then sprinkle with queso fresco to garnish.

To learn more, visit www.capcitykitchen.com.