A Cook’s Kitchen: 3 Top Kitchen Trends Important to Buyers

You have heard it said that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but in the world of real estate does it still remain number one in the heart of the buyer? Sellers take note: the answer is a resounding yes. However, your local REALTOR® is a good resource to consult before diving in to an expensive and life altering kitchen renovation. Most real estate experts would advise that the cost of your kitchen should reflect your home and your neighborhood’s market value. Another consideration would be how soon you are planning to sell after a remodel.

Outdated kitchens make it difficult to sell a home, but many cringe at the thought of upending life to get that dream kitchen. Good news from Remodeling Magazine’s Cost vs. Value Report 2017: A minor kitchen remodel (averaging around $20,000) showed an 80.2 percent return on investment while a major kitchen remodel (averaging around $60,000) held a 65.3 percent return on investment.

With this in mind, here are SEVEN ways to put your home’s kitchen in the plus column for a buyer:

Warm it up. “It’s almost not worth calling it a kitchen anymore- It’s a living room that you can cook in,” says Christopher Peacock, a high end cabinetry designer in Norwalk, CT. Adding comfortable, upholstered pieces that invite your family and guests to relax and keep the chef company is one way to take your kitchen from utilitarian to cozy.

Give them a place to gather. The open concept isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Kitchens have become an extension of the family room and today’s buyer is looking for a place for family and friends to gather. Large, single level islands are a feature that make it easy for family and guests to be enjoy the kitchen with the cook.

Switch out your countertops. If your countertops are keeping you in the last decade, consider a switch. Surprisingly, granite still remains the most popular countertop choice. It’s durability is likely the reason it beats out other current countertop beauties like marble and quartz.

