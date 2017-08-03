Back-to-school tools for the classroom

Summer is almost over and that means students across the country are headed back to school. It’s time to stock up on gear and get ready for class! Lifestyle & Trends Expert Justine Santaniello is here with a look at some back-to-school essentials!

Alcatel PULSEMIX

AlcatelOneTouch.us/pulsemix/

Greenlight Card

GreenlightCard.com

The TI-84 Plus CE

Education.ti.com

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

CloroxForSchools.com

Nice! snacks

Walgreens.com/nice

For More Information, visit InTheNews.tv.

About Justine:

Lifestyle and Trend Expert Justine Santaniello is a regularly featured guest on The Veria Living Network and has served as a correspondent for Access Hollywood and The Wendy Williams Show. Justine has made appearances on New York Live, BetterTV, and Yahoo!, in addition to guest co-host for Life Love Shopping.

She has been seen on FOX Business, the Hallmark Channel, WE, the Discovery Channel, and BRAVO. With extensive media experience, she is also a regular guest on local morning TV shows across the country.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KILLER APPS