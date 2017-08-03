Body found in Lafayette ditch identified

By Published:
A body was found in a ditch in Lafayette on July 31, 2017. (WLFI Photo)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police and the coroner’s office said they’ve identified the man discovered dead in a ditch earlier this week.

A surveying crew found the body around 12:20 p.m. Monday near Promenade Parkway on the city’s south side.

The coroner’s office said it’s a white man in his 30s and has notified the man’s family members.

It’s waiting for results of forensic testing to make a positive identification.

At that time, it will release the name to the public.

Investigators said there is no evidence of foul play in his death.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV