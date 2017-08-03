Body found in Lafayette ditch identified

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police and the coroner’s office said they’ve identified the man discovered dead in a ditch earlier this week.
A surveying crew found the body around 12:20 p.m. Monday near Promenade Parkway on the city’s south side.
The coroner’s office said it’s a white man in his 30s and has notified the man’s family members.
It’s waiting for results of forensic testing to make a positive identification.
At that time, it will release the name to the public.
Investigators said there is no evidence of foul play in his death.