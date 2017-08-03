Bridge collapses when sewage tanker crosses, spills into creek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A sewage tanker was driving over a private bridge when it collapsed, causing sewage to leak into a waterway, authorities said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to the 7900 block of Westfield Boulevard to assist. Police received a call of a waste management truck spill. Fire department crews were dispatched three minutes later.

Police had to shut down both lanes of traffic so two tow trucks could pull the vehicle from the collapsed bridge.

Nobody was injured, but 3,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Holly Creek when a cap to a port opened during the bridge collapse, authorities said. The creek meets the White River at 75th Street.

Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis Fire Department, said in a media advisory that damage is estimated at more than $70,000.

The truck is owned by Truck is owned by Curt and Jerry Sewer/Commercial Grease, the advisory said. It had been in the area for about an hour pumping out a homeowner’s septic tank. The company was provided a second tanker to recover the spilled sewage from the creek.

As the driver crossed the wooden bridge to leave, it collapsed.

Marion County Health Department will perform water quality measurements upstream and downstream Thursday and in a few days, the advisory said.

The Health Department does not anticipate citing any parties involved in the spill, the advisory said.