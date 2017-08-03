Colts top pick Malik Hooker faces rookie initiation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is always a catch as a rookie in the National Football League.

The on-the-field work is only part of the assignment this week for the Indianapolis Colts top draft pick Malik Hooker. Thursday night, after practice, No. 4 of training camp, he is really under the spotlight.

“The biggest (prank) is the rookie night, where you get up in front of the team and sing or rap or whatever you want to do,” Hooker said. “Sadly, my day’s today. I’m looking forward to it. I plan on making the guys laugh.”

A little rookie initiation is in order this week according the Colts veterans. Hooker knows, even if his performance goes well, he’ll likely need to play some defense against the crowd.

“I have a skit going with two other players so I feel like it’s going to be funny,” Hooker said. “But, you never know with these veterans, I feel like they’re going to throw paper regardless.”

As for the real work, the former Ohio State star is still doing a little star gazing on the sidelines. Remember, Hooker grew up a diehard Colts fan despite hailing from New Castle, Penn.

“It is an honor, you dream of stuff like this when you are young,” Hooker said. “It is crazy, competing with the best of the best, going up against T.Y. (Hilton) and Donte (Moncrief).”

Despite missing all of OTAs and only making 12 starts over his collegiate career in Columbus, Hooker remained confident he can get back up to speed this summer and challenge for a starting safety spot.

“This is the best that I’ve felt since January,” Hooker said. “Right now, my body is feeling fine. I am focusing on learning the plays and getting down the tempo of practice.”

Get healthy, learn the playbook and make the vets laugh -– that’s a full week.