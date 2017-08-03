Community leaders gather to recognize neighborhood’s milestone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Another neighborhood in Indianapolis is celebrating a milestone in the fight against crime.

Leaders of the Highland Park neighborhood gathered at the corner of 29th Street and Capitol Avenue Thursday morning to celebrate one year free of homicides.

Representatives from IMPD, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and Ten Point Coalition joined in to mark the occasion.

The other two high-crime neighborhoods that have gone homicide free thanks in part to neighborhood action are Butler-Tarkington and Crown Hill.

For more on this story, click on the video.