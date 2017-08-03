Court hearing pushed back for accused cop killer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of killing Southport Lt. Aaron Allan has had his initial court appearance continued.

Jason Brown, 28, remains hospitalized after being shot in the cheek, clavicle and arm. He was due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

This is the second time his initial hearing has been pushed back due to him being unable to attend due to his injuries. He is now set to appear on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.

Brown is charged with the murder of Allan after Allan was shot repeatedly while responding to a car crash. Brown’s vehicle was upside down in a yard when Allan arrived. While trying to remove Brown from the vehicle, Allan was fired upon.

Allan’s autopsy revealed he had 11 gunshot wounds, with one of them striking him in the heart.

Brown’s Springfield XDM-9, a 9 mm semi-automatic gun, had an empty magazine that could fit 20 rounds.

In addition to the murder charge, Brown faces a drug charge after several bags of suspected marijuana were found in his vehicle.

Allan is set to be laid to rest on Saturday.