Indiana State Fair initiatives aim to help business, tourism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a million people expected to visit the state fair, Indiana agencies are looking to capitalize.

Indiana workers are racing to put the finishing touches on their state fair displays. “I’ve been probably been working on this since March,” Indiana Grown Program Manager Suzie Spahr said.

Spahr said it took additional time because the locally produced shop inside the Purdue Extension Agriculture Horticulture building is now managed by the state.

Last year, the shop was run by a grocery store. This time, money spent by fairgoers will directly benefit the Indiana producers.

“We decided as a state government to take it on ourselves so we can promote these products in the best way possible for them,” Spahr said.

The Indiana Grown initiative isn’t the only one fairgoers will find. They’ll also see new pamphlets created by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development — they’ve set up shop in the beer, wine and spirits building. The pamphlet they’ve created shows locations for the state’s breweries and wineries.

“The state fair exists to shine a bright spotlight on Indiana’s agricultural capacity,” Indiana Office of Tourism Development Executive Director Mark Newman said. “We consider agriculture, agriculture tourism, culinary tourism the calling card of the state of Indiana.”

The beer and wine brochure will be new at the state fair, but there’s more to come. Soon, visit Indiana will also launch pamphlets to highlight dining, distilleries and mead.

“We’re expecting to have a full series of these guides to really direct folks who have an interest in spirits and all that Indiana has to offer from a food and drink perspective,” Newman said.

The next 17 days are critical, not only for ride, gift and food vendors, but for state agencies as well.

“This is as much about promoting those destinations to Hoosiers as it is visitors outside our state,” Newman said.

Plenty of free stuff is up for grabs when it comes to these statewide initiatives. The Indiana Grown section will have samples, and Visit Indiana will have free brochures.

The Indiana Office of Tourism Development will also give away free trips to Indiana destinations. Here’s a list of giveaways, including possible prizes and when you can win: