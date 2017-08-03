Indiana State Fair offers new food creations, Skyride

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year’s Indiana State Fair theme is all about food, and their new creations certainly live up to it.

24-Hour News 8 took part in this year’s food tour, which featured stops at several locations across the grounds.

Those on the tour got to taste deep-fried peanut butter and jelly, Buffalo chicken gyros, and a pork burger with pineapple and peanut butter.

The dairy bar has two new items: the root beer float milkshake, along with the Mousetrap grilled cheese. The new grilled cheese sandwich features Texas toast, stuffed full of cheese.

These are just a few of the new creations fairgoers can get their hands on. “This is the year to come to the fair if you love fair food, or if you love food in general, and just want to get a better idea, just the variety of foods that are offered in the state of Indiana,” Sharon Smith, Indiana State Fair Commission communications manager, said.

But the fair’s not all about food — there’s also the new Subaru Skyride.

It’s a one-way trip that takes you across the fairgrounds. The ride costs $5 per trip and lasts seven minutes.