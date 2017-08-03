Local nonprofit in need of help to provide care for animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A local nonprofit organization is seeking assistance in order to be able to continue providing care for animals in need.

Susan Hobbs and a volunteer at Every Dog Counts Rescue, Aubrey Harrison, stopped by WISH-TV Thursday.

Harrison also brought a friend with her, Pikachu.

They talked about the rescue, an upcoming fundraiser for the rescue and how to go about adopting one of the rescue’s dogs.

For more information on Every Dog Counts Rescue and the upcoming fundraiser, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.