Person fatally struck by train in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a train going through New Castle hit and killed a person.

An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit and killed a female on Thursday.

It happened east of South 25th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to New Castle Assistant Police Chief Matthew Schofield.

Schofield says the call came in at approximately 5:30 p.m.

It’s not yet clear whether she was in a vehicle or on foot when struck, nor has her identity been released.

The incident remains under investigation.