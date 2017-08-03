On the Aisle: What’s on stages around Indy

The sights, the sounds, oh my! Check out what’s happening on the stages of Indianapolis with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez:

Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage

Indiana State Fair

Aug. 4 – 20

indianastatefair.com

“Piaf Plus”

The Tarkington Theatre

Aug. 5 & 6

thecenterpresents.org

The Beach Boys

Symphony on the Prairie

Aug. 4 & 5

Indianapolissymphony.org

“Classical Mystery Tour”

Symphony on the Prairie

Aug. 11 & 12

Indianapolissymphony.org

“Cash, Ring of Fire”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Aug. 13

beefandboard.com

“Human Rites”

Phoenix Theatre

Through Aug. 13

phoenixtheatre.org

