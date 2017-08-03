State trooper transported to hospital following south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A state trooper was hospitalized following a crash on the city’s south side Thursday morning.

According to Indian State Police Dispatch, the two-vehicle accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on I-465 near miler marker 1.5.

The state trooper was transported to Francisan St. Francis Health hospital. The female driver in the other vehicle was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

ISP later posted on social media that the driver in the other vehicle is suspected of drunk driving.

