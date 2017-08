Many of us humans have allergies… but what do you do if your PET has an allergy? They can’t tell you what’s wrong, so you need to observe. Patty is here with Mabel and Stewie to help us learn more:

ATOPY- SEASONAL ALLERGIES

FALL…RAGWEED

SPRING…POLLEN

WINTER…DUST MITES (INSIDE)

SYMPTOMS

1) CHEWING FEET

2) LICKING SIDE AND GROIN

3) RUBBING FACE ON FURNITURE/CARPET

4) INFLAMED EARS

5) HOT SPOTS ON BODY

6) WHEEZING (CATS MORE LIKELY)

BOTTOM LINE…SEE YOUR VET!

