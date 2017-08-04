Charles Oakley has deal on charges over melee at Knicks game

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits for an NBA basketball game to begin between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland. Oakley is set for his day in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the wake of his arrest at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in February. Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has reached a deal with prosecutors who charged him with striking a security guard at Madison Square Garden.

The Daily News  reports that charges against Oakley will be dismissed and sealed after six months of good behavior.

Oakley said Friday that a trial would waste time and money that should be used to “keep the streets better for kids.”

His lawyer says Oakley didn’t need a trial to prove his innocence.

Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. But he’s had a falling out with the organization.

On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Security approached, and a fracas ensued. Oakley was ejected and handcuffed.

