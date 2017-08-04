Chefs from Livery and Vida create tasty collaborations

Vida and Livery, unite! In our Indy Style kitchen today, Livery’s Tiffany Burns and Vida’s Hattie McDaniel, feature a new pork chop going on the menu near the end of the month, along with a Horchata creme brûlée- coffee infused brûlée figs- coconut sorbet- espresso foam, and a “fig newton” churro that’s been in the Vida test kitchen for Livery. Whew. Talk about a collaboration!

Dessert Recipe:

Heavy cream 3 1/2 c

White rice 2 c

Cinnamon sticks 2 pc

Vanilla bean 1 whole or vanilla extract

Egg yolks 15

Sugar 1/2 c

Preheat oven to 212 F

Combine rice, cream, cinnamon and vanilla and steep overnight to infuse the cream Strain the cream and discard the rice Bring cream to a boil, temper into egg yolks, return to stove and stir constantly for 2 minutes. Strain. Pour into custard cups, bake in a water bath for 30-40 minutes or until set but still slightly jiggles. Cool at least 3 hours or overnight. Top with sugar and torch until caramelized.

