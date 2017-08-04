Colts players relive glory days ahead of Warren Central visit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone on WISH-TV” is just a couple of weeks away but Warren Central High School football gets Saturday night off from practice.

That is, unless they want to play the Indianapolis Colts for their field.

“There is something still inside of all of us, the kid inside of all of us,” Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano said. “Playing under the lights and high school football. Nothing better.”

Colts training camp heads to Warren Central on Saturday evening. It will run from 5:50-8:20 p.m. at the school, 9500 E. 16th St.

Having camp at high school is just golden for a pair of local Colts: tight end Jake Doyle and former Warren Central state football champion and Colts rookie offensive guard Deyshawn Bond.

“There is going to be a lot going through my mind,” Bond said. “Just picturing all my former teammates out there with me. It is a blessing.”

Saturday also will provide more flashbacks for the Colts. After all, they were all once those screaming kids in the stands and they, too, have memories of meeting their first NFL player.

“I remember he walked in, it was his huge offensive lineman and he gave me a high-five,” Colts safety Matthias Farley said. “I was like, I’m not washing my hand ever again!”

Rookie offensive tackle Zach Banner has his own tale.

“It was third grade, and I wore size 11 shoes at the time,” Banner said. “Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace signed my cleats, and I still have them at my house.”

As you know by now, the Colts stayed at home this summer instead of traveling out of the city for camp, and, with only two practices open to the public, General Manager Chris Ballard and Pagano continue to welcome the idea of finding a new permanent training camp home for next season.

“That’s one of the downfalls of being here is you don’t have that interaction,” Pagano said. “It’s a tough thing for our fans, and I hope they understand. We apologize for that, but we’re getting great work. We’re getting really, really good work. We had to be here this year and, hopefully, like I’ve mentioned before and Chris (Ballard) has mentioned, we can do something down the road. But yeah, we miss them.”

For now, it will be back to high school for a victory lap on Saturday night.