Columbus man arrested after investigation results in seizure of drugs, guns

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested in Columbus following an investigation into drug activity.

According to the Indiana State Police, 59-year-old Gregory Traylor was taken into custody Thursday evening.

The investigation initially began after officers received information about potential drug activity at a residence in the 7600 block of West State Road 46 in Columbus.

Troopers, after arriving on scene around 2 p.m. Thursday, received even more information indicating that drug activity was indeed taking place. After officers learned of this new information, a search warrant was obtained and then carried out at the residence.

Once inside the house, officers discovered and then confiscated an ounce of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, 25 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of pseudoephedrine, more than 75 firearms, ammunition and eight explosive devices.

Traylor was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces several preliminary charges including manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine, dealing and possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and dealing, cultivating and possession of marijuana.