Drugs, guns, meth lab found at rural Bartholomew County home

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said they found 25 pounds of marijuana, more than 75 guns, eight improvised explosives and an operational meth lab at a rural Bartholomew County home on West State Road 46 Thursday night.

Dennis Zornes lives just down the street from the home. He said he moved to his home because it seemed like a peaceful area.

“I don’t know where you’re going to get away from it,” Zornes said. “It’s so rampant. There are so many people involved in it everywhere you look.”

Police arrested the property owner, 59-year-old Gregory Traylor. Detectives said they also found five grams of heroin, 10 pounds of pseudoephedrine, a marijuana grow operation, about an ounce of methamphetamine and ammunition.

Traylor faces 11 preliminary charges, including dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a destructive device.

Vicky Stainbrook works as a home caregiver in the neighborhood.

“If it was meth, it could have blown up and affected the whole neighborhood,” Stainbrook said.

Police said they showed up near the home around 2 p.m. after hearing of illegal drug activity near the home. Officers served a search warrant around 6 p.m. Thursday.

County police, Columbus police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all helped state police on the case.

24-Hour News 8 reached out via text message to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles and spokesperson, asking why Traylor had the guns and explosives. Sgt. Wheeles responded, “I am not aware of why he had those items. We don’t normally discuss potential motives.”