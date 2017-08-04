Going back to school and eating healthy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With most schools back in session, many kids will be eating food provided by the school district.

However, many parents will still have a concern about whether their children are eating healthy.

Kayla Stanton, the director of health and well-being for the Muncie YMCA, stopped by Daybreak to talk about back to school nutrition.

Among topics of discussion are what actually constitutes a nutritious meal for a student and how parents can be sure kids are eating well while they are at school.

To hear more from this interview and how parents can make sure their children are eating healthy at school, click on the video.