Gov. Holcomb talks 2017 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gates are set to open for the 2017 Indiana State Fair Friday morning.

The Indiana State Fair will officially open at 8:30 Friday morning. However, prior to the ceremony officially opening the gates, 24-Hour News 8’s Nina Criscuolo spoke to Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb, who calls himself a big fan of the fair, said the first day of the fair is always one of the best days of the year.

Following the tragic incident at the Ohio State Fair, in which one person was killed, Gov. Holcomb also touched on the ride inspection process.

The 2017 Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 4-20 and will feature several musical acts on the free stage. Entry to the concerts is included with paid admission into the fair.

For more from Gov. Holcomb on the 2017 Indiana State Fair, click on the video.