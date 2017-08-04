Hundreds honor Southport officer slain in Homecroft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered at a ceremony beginning two days of memorial services for a police officer who was fatally shot while trying to help a man trapped inside an overturned car in Homecroft.

Two honor guard officers stood at attention next to the flag-draped casket of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan as a condolence letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was read at Friday’s start of visitation hours. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett then led a line of law-enforcement officials past the casket to speak with Allan’s wife and two sons.

Allan’s funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Authorities say Allan was trying to assist 28-year-old Jason Brown after a July 27 car crash when Brown suddenly became agitated and opened fire. Brown faces murder charges.